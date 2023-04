WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews battled a fire at a commercial building on Audubon Road in Wakefield Thursday morning.

Firefighters were hosing down pallets of paper as they worked to put out the flames.

There is no word on how the fire started or if anyone was injured.

