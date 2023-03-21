HOLBROOK, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews battled a fire at a home on Union Street in Holbrook on Tuesday.

Crews from multiple communities responded to the scene of the two and a half-story home around 10:30 a.m. The fire is under control as of 12 p.m. and firefighters remain on scene to monitor hot spots.

A witness told 7NEWS he was coming home from a nearby Walgreens when he saw a couple people come out of the apartment in distress. He also heard a a woman scream, “Fire!” and that she couldn’t find her cat.

“It billowed into a bunch of smoke and all of a sudden the windows ruptured and it was engulfed in flames,” he said.

The fire remains under investigation and no additional information has been released.

There have been some problems at the same address over the years. In 2021, emergency crews responded to a person barricaded inside the home and a SWAT team was called out to deal with that situation.

