MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews battled a fire in Medford Monday morning.

Bright flames and smoke could be seen billowing from a home on Forest Street shortly before 6 a.m. The side of a home next door was melted by the heat of the flames.

Firefighters have since gotten the flames under control, but police had to shut down the surrounding road to allow crews to battle the blaze.

Although no one was injured, Medford Fire officials said this was a difficult fire to fight.

Neighbor John Wynot said his dog was the first to notice something was amiss as he growled out the window. Wynot said he went outside to see what was going on and saw smoke and flames around his neighbors’ chimney.

First responders said the back of the home was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived, especially on the third floor of the multi-family home.

Three people were inside at the time, but they escaped without injury. Investigators are still trying to figure out how the fire started, but said the home is a total loss.

“It’s scary,” Wynot said. “I see it on the news and it’s always sad and heartbreaking, it’s just more nerve-wracking when it’s closer to home.”

