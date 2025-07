READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews battled a fire at a home on Summer Ave in Reading early Wednesday.

Firefighters from several towns responded to the scene.

It is not yet clear how many individuals were inside the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)