BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters responded in Boston Thursday after a fire broke out in a hotel off Arlington Street, officials said.

The Boston Fire Department in a post on X said companies were on scene at the Newbury Boston hotel as of around 1:45 p.m. Smoke was coming from the roof of the building and officials said a second alarm had been ordered.

Guests were seen clearing the hotel while crews fought the flames inside.

In a later update, fire department officials said the fire started in a pizza oven in one of the hotel’s restaurants. Officials said the fire then spread through ductwork from the 16th to the 18th floors.

Officials said building inspectors will have to assess damage to the hotel after this fire.

There were no injuries reported.

