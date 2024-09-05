CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded in Chelsea Thursday after a fire broke out at a house undergoing construction.

The fire happened on Orange Street Thursday morning.

Speaking with 7NEWS, neighbor Omar Iglesais said he saw the building’s owner leave shortly before the fire started.

“Not even five minutes later, I see the big fire on the second floor,” he said.

Iglasais said he called 911.

Chelsea Deputy Fire Chief Michael Masucci said firefighters saw smoke showing as they arrived on scene.

“The guys made quick work of it and knocked it right down,” Masucci said.

Masucci confirmed there was no one in the home when firefighters arrived. He said the fire started in a bedroom.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

