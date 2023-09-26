EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded in Everett Tuesday after a fire broke out in a local junkyard.

SKY7-HD was over the scene off 2nd Street early Tuesday afternoon where firefighters could be seen battling the fire.

Some flames were visible while crews poured water on a large pile of scrap metal.

No further information was immediately available.

