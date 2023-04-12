LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - All residents were accounted for after a massive fire tore through a triple-decker home in Lawrence on Wednesday, according to officials.

Cleanup efforts on Juniper Street were underway by the late afternoon, but not before the front porches of the building collapsed while a 7NEWS camera was rolling.

Must see video:7News videographer Joe Mullowney captures dramatic moments when front decks from gutted triple decker on Juniper St in Lawrence collapse to the ground not long after wind fueled fire rips through the building a short time ago #7News pic.twitter.com/EM3A03oyzr — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) April 12, 2023

Firefighters were initially called to the building around 1 p.m. where the flames spread quickly, damaging both neighboring buildings.

No one was seriously hurt, though Lawrence fire officials say one woman suffered from minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

