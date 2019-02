LYNNFIELD (WHDH) - Crews battled a fire Thursday in Lynnfield.

Firefighters responded to the Windsor Estates on Salem Street.

The fire chief says crews found heavy flames inside a townhouse where no one was home.

Smoke could be seen coming out from some of the windows.

The cause of the fire is under investigation,

