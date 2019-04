MALDEN (WHDH) - Crews battled a fire Tuesday at the Malden Center MBTA station.

Flames could be seen through a fence along the platform.

The fire has been put out and crews are assessing the area for damages and to make any repairs.

Shuttle buses are replacing service between Oak Grove and Wellington in both directions.

