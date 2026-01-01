MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Crews responded to the scene of a fire at an apartment building in Manchester Thursday morning.

Residents were evacuated of the Executive Manor apartments on Union Street as crews worked to put out the fire.

7NEWS reached out for information on any possible injuries.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

