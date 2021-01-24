Crews battle fire at multi-family apartment in East Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Several people were forced out of their home early on Sunday morning after a fire broke out in a multi-family apartment in East Boston.

Firefighters responding to a fire on Vallar Road could be seen battling the flames.

The local Red Cross said 7 adults and 3 children have been displaced due to the flames.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

