BOSTON (WHDH) - A multi-family home went up in flames in Hyde Park Wednesday afternoon, according to Boston Fire.

Crews responded to the home on West Street at approximately 3:45 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire and smoke coming from the second and third floors that quickly spread to the roof.

Firefighters attacked the fire using both ground and aerial ladders.

Boston Fire said all crews were eventually ordered out of the third floor, but the heavy fire has since been knocked down.

Officials have not yet said if anyone was hurt, or how the fire started.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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