PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - Crews battled a fire at Providence Station Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out at the train station on Gaspee Street.

It caused delays on the Commuter Rail line.

No additional information was released.

Providence firefighters are picking up after a fire at the Gaspee St. train station pic.twitter.com/YQpoiA0izC — Providence Fire Fighters (@ProvFirefighter) March 24, 2021

