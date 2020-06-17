Crews battle fire at recycling center in Peabody

PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A recycling center in Peabody went up in flames on Wednesday.

Smoke and flames poured out of Greenworks Recycling Center on Newbury Sreet triggering a large response.

Traffic in the area has been slowed.

It is unclear if anyone was injured in the blaze.

The cause remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

