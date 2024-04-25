BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews responded in Roslindale Wednesday night after a fire broke out in a convenience store.

The fire happened at Henry’s Market on South Street, drawing firefighters to the scene shortly before midnight, according to the Boston Fire Department.

The fire department in a post on X said crews were able to quickly contain the flames and keep them from spreading to nearby stores. There were no reported injuries.

The fire department shared photos of their response, showing a smoky scene as firefighters worked.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation as of Thursday morning.

