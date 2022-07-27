BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Fire Department battled a fire on the roof of a Roxbury apartment building on Northhampton Street Tuesday night.

Crews ran hoses up their ladders to get water onto the flames. Officials believe an air conditioning unit on the roof might have started the fire.

Firefighters said everyone evacuated safely. 50 people have been forced from their homes.

