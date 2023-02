WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire broke out at Taste House Asian restaurant on Moody Street in Waltham early Tuesday morning.

The brand new local establishment still has a “Grand Opening” sign hanging out front.

Fire crews knocked down the fire with no visible damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

