BOSTON (WHDH) - A three-story home in Boston went up in flames early Wednesday morning.

Crews could be seen battling the blaze on Alphonsus Street, working inside of the charred home as debris fell from the ceiling.

One firefighter was seen leaving the building carrying a chainsaw.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

