DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews were on scene in Duxbury Tuesday after a fire broke out in a local home.

The fire was burning in a house on Bay Avenue close to the Duxbury-Marshfield line near 12 p.m. Cell phone video showed black smoke billowing over the area while flames leapt from the house’s windows.

Smoke was still pouring out of the house near 12:20 p.m. and some flames were still visible as crews responded. SKY7-HD flying over the scene spotted firefighters running hose lines through neighboring properties.

Duxbury police in a post on X said emergency crews from Duxbury and Marshfield were on scene as a result of the fire. Police asked community members to avoid the area.

The Duxbury Fire Department in a post on Facebook said the emergency response had grown to two alarms as of around 1 p.m. The fire department said all off duty firefighters had been called back to work. Officials also called on multiple nearby fire departments to help cover the rest of Duxbury while local crews were busy on Bay Avenue.

No further information was immediately available about the cause of the fire or any related injuries.

