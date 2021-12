FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a blaze at a Foxboro home Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responding to reports of a fire at a Central Street house found flames at a two-story building.

Several crews responded to the scene. No other information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)