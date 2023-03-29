KINGSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was taken to a hospital Wednesday night after escaping a fire in a home in Kingston, officials said.

Kingston Fire Chief Mark Douglass said firefighters got the call for the fire on Indian Pond Road around 8:45 p.m.

The home’s owner was able to jump out of a window to escape, before being taken to South Shore Hospital with minor injuries.

Multiple area departments aided in the fire response.

Douglass said the blaze stemmed from a grease fire that started on a stove and spread fast.

The home is a total loss.

