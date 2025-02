LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews responded to a fire on Central Street in Lowell Monday morning.

Crews from several stations were called in to help.

Heavy black could be seen coming from the building, which appears to house a cell phone store, since it started around 5 a.m.

