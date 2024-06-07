NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded in Nashua Friday morning after a fire broke out in a garage at a local condo complex.

The Nashua Fire Department in a statement said crews first responded to the area of 5 Roedean Drive near 6:45 a.m. after receiving a report of a garage fire.

Firefighters arrived on scene, officials said, and found fire showing from the one-story detached garage.

The fire department said crews were able to bring the fire under control in roughly 30 minutes.

While there were no reported injuries, two garage units suffered extensive damage.

