OXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded in Oxford Monday after a fire broke out in a local trash facility.

Crews were called to the scene on Leicester Street near 3 a.m.

In addition to Oxford firefighters, crews from Auburn, Southbridge, and Spencer also responded.

The Spencer Fire Department shared photos in a post on X, showing smoke billowing from the building. Crews were seen using a ladder truck to pour water on the fire and flames could be seen inside the building.

The Southbridge Fire Department in a later post near 10 a.m. confirmed the fire happened in a Casella Waste Systems trash facility.

