QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters were on scene in Quincy Thursday afternoon after a fire broke out in a local home. 

The fire happened near the intersection of Belmont Street and Beale Street near 2:30 p.m. 

Crews were soon seen using a ladder truck in their emergency response as smoke billowed from the home. 

An emergency official told 7NEWS all residents were out of the house as of around 3 p.m. 

While the response continued, Quincy police in a post on Facebook asked community members to avoid Beale Street between its intersections with Taylor Street and Pine Street. 

No further information was immediately available. 

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox