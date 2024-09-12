QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters were on scene in Quincy Thursday afternoon after a fire broke out in a local home.

The fire happened near the intersection of Belmont Street and Beale Street near 2:30 p.m.

Crews were soon seen using a ladder truck in their emergency response as smoke billowed from the home.

An emergency official told 7NEWS all residents were out of the house as of around 3 p.m.

While the response continued, Quincy police in a post on Facebook asked community members to avoid Beale Street between its intersections with Taylor Street and Pine Street.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

