CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews were busy in Chelsea early Thursday afternoon after a fire broke out in a vacant building.

The fire happened in a building on Revere Beach Parkway that formerly housed Russo Tux Formal Wear, according to fire officials.

Near 12 p.m., numerous crews were still on scene as smoke billowed from the building.

A fire official speaking with 7NEWS said the fire is believed to have started in the fire’s basement.

Though a church operates inside the building on weekends, the fire official said authorities do not believe anyone was inside when the fire started.

Some of the building had collapsed as of around 12 p.m., leaving firefighters to fight the fire from the building’s exterior.

There is an apartment building close to the building where this fire started. Crews were working early Thursday afternoon to contain the flames and keep them from spreading.

While fire crews from several area communities worked, the area around this fire remained closed to traffic.

No further information was immediately available.

