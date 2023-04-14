HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews battled a fire on Bellevue Ave. in Haverhill early Friday morning.

Firefighters poured water on the home and used a crane to get to the roof.

There was some visible damage to the exterior.

Officials have not said if anyone was home or if there were any injuries.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox