HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews battled a fire on Bellevue Ave. in Haverhill early Friday morning.

Firefighters poured water on the home and used a crane to get to the roof.

There was some visible damage to the exterior.

Officials have not said if anyone was home or if there were any injuries.

