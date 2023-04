HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews battled a fire on Whiting Street in Hanover Tuesday morning.

Fire officials say the flames started in a nearby barn and spread to the home, which appears to be significantly damaged.

There is no word on any injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

4/11/2023-Whiting Street 3rd Alarm Structure Fire Press release. pic.twitter.com/3K6pU2n1XS — Hanover Fire Department (@HanoverFire) April 11, 2023

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)