Crews battle fires in 2 Connecticut mill buildings

KILLINGLY, Conn. (AP) — Fires that destroyed two vacant mills in Connecticut are under investigation.

The Norwich Bulletin reports more than 140 firefighters from dozens of area departments battled the fierce flames Saturday at a 120-year-old former cotton mill in Killingly and at a former factory building about 26 miles away in Windham.

No injuries were reported in either blaze and the state fire marshal’s office is investigating to determine the causes.

Residents of Killingly were urged to stay indoors as a precaution. An official said state and federal environmental officials were monitoring air and water quality around the mill to make sure no hazardous chemicals were released during the fire.

Records show the property had recently been sold to a Hartford-based real estate firm through a foreclosure process.

