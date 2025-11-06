KEENE, N.H. (WHDH) - Firefighters responded to 110 Hastings Avenue for a fire in Keene, New Hampshire Thursday morning.

According to officials, multiple firefighters were injured in the fire and were taken to Cheshire Medical Center.

Details on the extent of their injuries and what caused the fire have yet to be released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

