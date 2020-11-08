Crews battle flames inside Revere home

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire in Revere on Sunday.

Crews responding to the blaze on Washington Avenue found smoke coming from a multi-family home when they arrived on scene, officials said.

Nine adults and five children were displaced from the home.

The American Red Cross will provide financial assistance for those impacted.

