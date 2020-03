STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews battled flames inside of a building in Stoughton early Saturday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a fire on Tosca Drive were able to contain the fire by using a ladder truck to extinguish the flames on the roof of the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

