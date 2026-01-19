LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews from several communities battled a fire that broke out in a garage in Lawrence late Sunday night, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Arlington Street around 10 p.m. determined several cars were inside the 14-stall garage at the time of the fire, according to the Lawrence Fire Department.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

