Crews battle heavy flames as fire tears through Northborough home

NORTHBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews were called to the scene of a heavy fire at a home in Northborough on Friday.

Firefighters called to a housefire on Colburn during the morning hours said a nearby garage had a heavy volume of fire and smoke coming from it.

Backup was called to try to contain the garage fire from spreading to the main area of the home, Northborough Fire Chief David Parenti said at the scene.

The flames caused a lot of damage to the structure.

At least four adults made it out of the home without any problems, Parenti said.

Fire officials believe the flames were started while someone was working on their car.

Once that car caught fire the flames spread to the garage. Two cars were left charred at the scene.

No injuries were reported.

