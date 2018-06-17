AYER, Mass. (WHDH) – Fierce flames tore through a home in Ayer on Sunday. The fire broke out around 2 p.m. on East Main Street.

Several fire departments stepped in to help put the fire out.

Emergency officials said Sunday’s temperature made it difficult to extinguish the fire. It took about 45 minutes to put out.

No one was injured, according to officials, but a cat had to be rescued from the roof of the home.

Investigators are now looking into what caused the fire.

