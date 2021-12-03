BELLINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews are battling a house fire in Bellingham late Friday night, officials said.

Firefighters responding to a reported blaze on Mechanic Street around 10 p.m. found heavy smoke pouring out of the house, according to Bellingham fire officials.

Two people were inside the home at the time of the fire, firefighters said.

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries unrelated to the fire.

Mechanic Street has been blocked off as crews work to extinguish the fire.

No additional information was immediately available.

