BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews responded to a house fire in Brighton Tuesday morning, which as of 5:15 a.m. was knocked down.

The fire started in the basement and worked its way up the two-and-a-half story house on William Jackson Avenue, according to authorities.

According to Boston Fire, “companies are cutting holes on all sides of the building to vent and access the fire in the walls”.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

