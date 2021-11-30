BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews battled a house fire in Brockton on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responding to a call from an alert neighborhood about a house on fire on Hollis Street around 10 a.m. found flames coming from the second floor of the building, according to fire officials.

No one was home at the time of the blaze.

It took crews about a half-hour to put out the fire.

The second floor of the house sustained smoke and fire damage, while the first floor sustained water damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

