CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded in Cambridge Thursday afternoon after a fire broke out in a building on Gore Street.

While the fire had been largely knocked down as of around 5 p.m., crews remained on scene monitoring hotspots.

The area was blocked off and authorities were asking community members to stay away.

Neighbors speaking with 7NEWS said they watched as the fire spread, with some saying they were concerned the flames would jump to neighboring buildings.

Neighbors continued, saying they were grateful for the emergency response.

No further information was immediately available.

