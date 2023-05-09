LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews battled a fire at a home on Andrews Street in Lowell Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responding to the scene around 4:15 a.m. found smoke shooting from the roof of the three-story building.

Officials remained on scene as of 6 a.m. A ladder truck was set up in front of the house.

There is no word on the cause of the fire or if there are any injuries.

