Crews battle house fire in Marion

MARION, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews are battling a house fire Wednesday in Marion.

Firefighters responded to the area of 500 Point Road where flames could be seen shooting out of the structure.

The fire has since been knocked down, officials say.

There were no injuries reported.

No additional information was immediately available.

