BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews battled a house fire in Mattapan early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire on Mattapan Street around 2:30 a.m. found flames and heavy smoke.

Two adults and one child were reportedly displaced, according to the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

