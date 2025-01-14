NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews battled a house fire in Newton Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters were seen climbing a ladder to get to the roof over the home’s garage on Washington Street.

Crews also used shovels to clear debris from inside the garage.

No additional information was immediately available about the cause of the fire or any possible injuries.

