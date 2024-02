REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews used a ladder truck to extinguish a blaze that broke out in a home in Revere on Sunday.

The fire left the roof of the home on Cushman Avenue scorched.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

