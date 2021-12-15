BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews battled a house fire in Roslindale Wednesday night.

Firefighters responding to reports of the blaze on Bateman Street found heavy smoke and fire showing from the top of a two-story house, according to a post on the Boston Fire Department’s Twitter page.

There has been no word on any injuries.

All companies working on Bateman St Roslindale. Companies have heavy fire showing from top of a 2story wood frame home. pic.twitter.com/DrenW7PO8S — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 16, 2021

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

