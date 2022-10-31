SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - No injuries were reported after a house and its backyard appeared to catch fire in Saugus Monday night.

Crews were called to a home on Susan Drive around 7 p.m. where flames could be seen burning through the back of the property and part of the home.

Officials said getting to the fire was a bit tricky due to the number of trick-or-treaters who were out and about Halloween night.

Firefighters were able to eventually get the flames under control, with no one reportedly hurt.

The State Fire Marshall has since been called in to investigate.

