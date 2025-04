SPENCER, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a fast-moving house fire in Spencer overnight that left the home badly damaged.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Northwest Road found heavy flames coming from the home.

No word yet on if there were any injuries.

The cause remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)