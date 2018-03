STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WHDH) – Crews responded to a home in Sturbridge that went up in flames on Sunday.

The fire broke out at a home on Shepard Road Saturday afternoon. Smoke was seen pouring out of the front windows.

Firefighters say three people lived in the home. It’s unclear if anyone was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

