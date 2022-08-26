WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire broke out at a home in Watertown Friday, burning after a possible lightning strike during the afternoon’s severe weather.

Video obtained by 7NEWS showed crews fighting the fire on the second and third floors of the multifamily home around 4:15 p.m.

Watertown Fire Chief Don Rowland said that ongoing lightning added an extra level of danger for crews battling the flames.

“Obviously during a lightning storm we have some concern about people operating on the roof,” Rowland said. “We took some precautions around that.”

Rowland indicated the fire was out as of 6 p.m., but crews were still working on hot spots Friday evening.

7NEWS has also learned the four people living in the home escaped with no injuries.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)